Lagos leads in daily COVID-19 cases again

Nigeria posted 98 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with Lagos state topping the grim chart with 94.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), said there was no death.

The 98 cases contrasted sharply with the 186 reported from three states on Friday.

Lagos which led the daily grim chart on Saturday had a respite of sort.

The 94 new COVID-19 cases were much lower than the 175 recorded Friday.

On Saturday, Ekiti reported three cases and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) one case.

Rivers, Oyo, Sokoto, Kano and Kaduna States reported zero cases.

So far 168,540 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with 164, 431 discharged.

The death toll remains at 2,122 and active cases 1,897.