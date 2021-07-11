By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, has thanked God as his country defeated Brazil 1-0 in the final to win the Copa America on Sunday morning.

In a post on Instagram, Messi described the victory as a ‘beautiful madness.’

“What a beautiful madness !!! This is amazing, thank you God !!! WE ARE CHAMPIONS THE SHELL OF YOUR MOTHER !!!!!! Come on; damn!,” he wrote in Spanish.

In another post where he uploaded his picture and Emiliano Martinez, the Barcelona star congratulated the goalkeeper, saying he deserves more.

“Congratulations beast !!! More than deserved! You are crack”, he wrote.

Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the match in the first half as Argentina defeated Brazil at the Maracana Stadium.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, who was promoted to the starting line-up for the final match, coolly lobbed over Brazil goalkeeper Ederson for the 22nd-minute winner.

The triumph also marked Messi’s maiden piece of major silverware with Argentina, with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner dominant throughout the tournament.

Messi also finished Copa America 2021 with the most goals (four) and most assists (five).