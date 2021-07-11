N2bn graft: ICPC to arraign Ex-Surveyor General Awudu on Monday

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) will on Monday, July 12, arraign the former Surveyor-General of the Federation, Ebisintei Awudu, before an Abuja High Court.

The absence of Awudu and his counsel in court last Monday had stalled proceedings in the case.

The Judge of Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, Justice Olusegun Adeniyi, had adjourned the case and ordered the former surveyor general of the federation to appear before the court on July 12.

Awuru is alleged to have awarded multiple contracts worth over N2 billion to a company he was a director and shareholder as well as a relation and associates.

He is also alleged to have received over N300 million as gratification from a contractor handling and executing different contracts for the Office of Surveyor General of the Federation, which is an offence contrary to Section (10) (a) (i) and punishable under Section 10 (a) (ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

Wahab Shittu is ICPC’s Legal Representative in the case.