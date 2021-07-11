By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Scores of fans and celebrities have begun mourning the death of music star, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan.

The music star’s death which was announced on Sunday by his family came as a rude shock to fans.

Many have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to him.

The music star became a household name among Nigerians with his popular hit song ‘jagbajantis’ which he released in 2000.

Fans on Twitter have described him as a legend who will not be forgotten soon.

“First met Sound Sultan 23 years ago if my memory is right, in UI during the famous Havana Show.

“From his drive and passion for music you would know that he was destined for the top. He came, saw, and still conquering but death interrupted it. So long Mr Jagbajantis!, Mazi Gburuhru wrote on Twitter.

“Really terrible news about Sound Sultan, may his soul rest in peace. A true legend. One of the first celebrities to come out for the first #EnddSARS protest. Amazing man wow,” Leo DaSilva tweeted.

“Sound Sultan’s love for Basketball development was unmatched as he put his money & connections to grow the sport & made it a popular one. Guess what, on the day he left the earth, the men’s basketball team won almighty USA. Hope someone told him before he left. 😭😭, Pooja wrote.

“RIP Sound Sultan, 😭 “Oyinbo say na boardmass we go use take solve mathematics, solve jampajantis, Oya everybody Carry biro, Mayor T tweeted.

“From Mathematics, to Bushmeat, to 2010, Sound Sultan was never afraid to very creatively bash bad govt & social injustice. We lost a very good one abeg, Four-Eyed Edo boy tweeted.

Popular activist, Aisha Yesufu described the artiste’s death as heartbreaking.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilayhi rajiun. I just came on Twitter and the first thing I saw is “Rest in peace Sound Sultan”. Oh No!

“Innalillahi wa Inna ilayhi rajiun. May Aljanna Firdaus be your final abode, Sound Sultan. May the sickness be kaffarah for you. May God give your family the fortitude to bear the loss. Kai! This is heartbreaking! Innalillahi wa Inna ilayhi rajiun,” she tweeted

Former Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, finalist, Nengi Rebecca Hampson among many other celebrities also reacted to the death of the music star.

“RIP Sound Sultan. Your legacy would never be forgotten. May God grant his family strength to bear this great loss. “Natural Something” was my ringtone for the longest time. It’s so sad,” she tweeted.

Host of Big Brother Naija, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in a tweet also mourned Sound Sultan.

“You need to emit a certain type of positive energy into the system so you can get it back.” -Sound Sultan, Ebuka tweeted.

Similarly, host of Who Wants to Be a millionaire, Frank Edoho described Sound Sultan as a humble and nice person in his message.

“The nicest, most humble and talented person you could ever know.Sound Sultan! Rest in peace, he tweeted.

Sound Sultan’s basketball exploits

The Nigerian Basketball Federation, NBBF, has also expressed sadness as it paid tribute to the late music star.

“We are sorry Sound Sultan, You tried your best. Nigerian Basketball will miss you, Your men at Rose Park will miss you. Rest In Peace, The Nigerian Basketball Federation tweeted.

Sound Sultan was an ardent fan of basketball even before he became a music star. Reportedly, the music star played for the Dodan Warriors at some point.

Afterward, he joined forces with the organisers of the Continental Basketball League and became a team owner of Lagos City Stars (the 2017 champions) and a facilitator of the league entertainment.