By Taiwo Okanlawon

Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara attends the Thanksgiving Service in honour of the late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), held on Sunday.

TB Joshua who died on 5 June 2021, was buried in the church premises after a long-week burial service in his honour.

The Thanksgiving Service was the last from the one week programme in honour of the late televangelist.

Prophet Abiara, a retired General Evangelist Worldwide of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), was among the dignitaries at the event.

The clergyman who is also the founder of the Christ Apostolic Church, Agbala Itura, with headquarters in Lagos and Ibadan also gave a word of exoneration about TB Joshua at the event.

According to him, Prophet TB lived a fulfilled life/

“I want to advise all members of Synagogue Church to stick to the church, not to leave the church because of the death of the man of God because he is alive.

“I also want you to support the Mummy and the family, so after this ceremony continued to pray for people, may God bless every one of you,” he said.

Earlier, Abiara had said in an interview that there is no division in the Christian community.

“I want to tell you that the leaders of the church and the Body of Christ are one, and, as far as I’m concerned, we did not have hatred for the late Pastor T.B. Joshua. He was a man of God and God used him mightily.

“He had the gift of signs and wonders and the spirit of giving and he helped people. Nigeria did not hate the ministry of that man; he boosted the economy of the country. Many people were coming from all over the world to worship and fellowship with him.

“He was a great man of God. It is not too late at all to offer condolences to his family and the church. You may not know that they have sent letters of condolences to the family and church, so don’t judge anyone yet,” he said.