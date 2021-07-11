By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The International Executive Committee of the All African Music Awards, AFRIMA, has mourned the loss of Nigerian singing legend, Mr. Olarenwaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi, a.k.a, Sound Sultan who passed on Sunday.

“Mr. Olarenwaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi, was the prime example of a shining star and a powerful voice of African music,” AFRIMA said in a statement.

AFRIMA said his dedication to the craft was impossible to miss and that on many occasions on the AFRIMA stage, Sound Sultan connected the hearts of millions of Africans through music and proved consistently that he was passionate about music.

Speaking on behalf of AFRIMA, the President and executive producer, Mike Dada, noted that “It is said that the circle of life is completed in death, but it says nothing about the grief that comes with the finality of it. Sound Sultan was a pioneer of contemporary African music and we are completely devastated at this loss.”

“Beyond his roles as a brilliant performer and entertainer, Sound Sultan was dedicated to collaborations among African artists to promote African entertainment and unity as this was reflected in the monumental role he played as the coordinator for the AFRIMA Festival Studio; where the artists from around the continent would come to collaborate during the AFRIMA weekend in 2017 and 2018.

“On this day, we remember his kindness, humility, simplicity dedication, contributions, and zeal for music and the way it manifested in his sound.

“We remember his grace, positivity, joy, and how it always spread to those around him. On behalf of AFRIMA in partnership with the African Union Commission and the rest of Africa, we celebrate the life of a legend that left too soon.

“We also send our heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Olarenwaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi. Your legacy and impact will continue to live on in our hearts,” Dada said.