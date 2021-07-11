Sound Sultan

Olanrewaju Fasassi aka Sound Sultan

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Tributes are pouring in for Nigerian singer, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan.

Sound Sultan’s death was announced by his family on Sunday after a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of cancer.

He was aged 44.

Music Producer and Manager, Efe Omoregbe also confirmed his demise via a post he shared on Instagram.

“Rest in glory, my brother Sound Sultan. You will live forever in our hearts,” he wrote.

Nigerians entertainers have taken to social media to pay their condolences to the popular singer and actor, whose music ruled the airwaves in the 2020s.

See some posts below;

