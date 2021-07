By Taiwo Okanlawon

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa has tied the knot for the third time.

According to multiple reports, Musa married a Shuwa woman identified as Mariam in a secret ceremony last Saturday.

This is coming four years after his marriage to his first wife Jamila ended and he married Juliet Ejue from Ogoja, Cross River State.

His marriage to Mariam officially makes her his second wife.

Musa now has 4 children – 2 from Jamila and 2 from Juliet.