The Biden administration has not ruled out sending troops to Haiti to secure the country, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

A high-level delegation of U.S. officials spent Sunday on the ground in Port-au-Prince meeting with three men at the centre of a power struggle in the country.

Each claimed to be Haiti’s rightful leader.

The U.S. team briefed President Joe Biden on their initial assessment on Monday morning,

Psaki said Haiti’s formal request for the United States to send troops was “still under review.”

Asked whether sending troops had been ruled out, she replied: “No.”

The political situation in Haiti lacked clarity, she said.

Haiti was thrown into turmoil following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Many arrests of the killers have been made, including a mastermind, Dr Christian Emmanuel Sanon.