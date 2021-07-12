By Abankula

Governor Mai Mala Buni, chairman Caretaker Committee of the APC said the postponed ward, local government and state congresses of the party would start from 31 July.

He said this today in Abuja at the presentation to President Buhari of the two renegade PDP governors, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and Ben Ayade of Cross River.

Both abandoned the PDP recently and joined the APC.

Buni said the congresses were shifted for one week, because the initial dates clashed with Sallah festivities.

The Sallah will take place on 20 July.