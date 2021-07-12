By Nimot Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended best wishes to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State on the occasion of his 55th birthday.

According to the statement released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, the President is mindful of Governor Emmanuel’s devotion to serving his people.

He urged Governor Emmanuel not to relent in using his privileged position as an elected public office holder to move Nigeria forward.

Thereafter, he prayed to God Almighty to sustain him with good health and happiness to celebrate more successes in his administration.