By Our Reporter

Here is the full video clip of Chidinma Ojukwu recanting her earlier confessional statement that she killed Michael Usifo Ataga, the CEO of Super TV.

Chidinma was interviewed by Microphone TV, an online TV allied with Crime Fighters, owned by Aisha Tosan.

Crime Fighters in the clip provide’s Chidinma’s earlier statement and the police investigation that led to her as prime suspect.

Sit back and watch the entire video.

And make your comments.