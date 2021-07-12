By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

UFC champion, Conor McGregor has said he would make a comeback after he underwent a successful surgery on his leg on Sunday.

The fighter’s agent, Audie Attar confirmed that he is currently recovering.

Mcgregor’s physicians also stated that they anticipate his return to the Octagon.

“Conor is in recovery after 3 hours of surgery. The surgery was successful repairing fractures of his tibia and fibula,” Audie Attar, McGregor’s agent, said in a statement.

“His physicians included Dr. Neal ElAttrache from [Kerlan-Jobe], Conor’s long time orthopedist, and trauma surgeon Dr. Milton Little from Cedars-Sinai.

“Both doctors are confident that with time he will make a full recovery. We anticipate his return to the octagon.”

McGregor also posted some reaction on Twitter on Sunday.

“Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless.”

He later posted a video on social media, thanking the fans for their support.

The Irishman broke his ankle on Sunday during a trilogy fight he lost against Dustin Poirier.