Court jails fake businessman Manama one year for fraud

The Gombe Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday secured the conviction of one Mohammed Abubakar Manama, self-styled international businessman, to one year imprisonment.

He was convicted by Justice Fatima Musa of the Gombe State High Court, Gombe for theft and conversion contrary to Section 320 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 322 of the same Law.

Abubakar, sometimes in December 2017, was said to have dishonestly induced one Alhaji Yahaya Dankoli to deliver to him some groceries and provisions from his shop worth N16 million in exchange for an ‘all-purpose ‘ Cameroonian Soap, a purported wonder soap capable of curing all types of ailments.

After he had collected the goods from the petitioner, he failed to deliver the said wonderful soap.

He would also not take his calls, refund the goods nor its monetary equivalent, prompting the petition.

When he was eventually arrested and arraigned before the court, he pleaded guilty to the one-count charge preferred against him

Consequently, the court convicted and sentenced him to one year imprisonment.

He was however given an option of N100, 000.00 fine.

The judge further ordered the convict to restitute the victim to the tune of N110, 000.00.