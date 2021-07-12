By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Abductors of Alhassan Adamu, the Emir of Kajuru have demanded a ransom of N200 million before his release.

The ransom note was revealed by spokesperson of the Kajuru Emirate Council, Dahiru Abubakar.

The monarch was whisked away by kidnappers early on Sunday, alongside 13 other members of his family, including two grand children.

The spokesperson of the Emirate who spoke to Channels TV said the abductors assured that the 85-year-old monarch and his family were not being molested as they are all in good condition.

Abubakar, however, noted that the emirate is pleading with the abductors to safely release the monarch and his family based on the his fragile health.

News reports said the monarch was informed by the kidnappers before they came for him.

Relatives and some members of the Kajuru Emirate Council said the monarch had a security meeting with security agents on Friday afternoon and informed them about the threat to abduct him.