By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega has kicked against the nomination of Lauretta Onochie, as National Commissioner for the electoral umpire.

Jega during an interview with Channels TV said that there are many other eligible women for the job.

He urged President Buhari to withdraw Onochie’s nomination and replace her with another female from her state.

He noted that controversies around the nomination of the former aide to the president could have been avoided.

“This kind of controversy is really avoidable.

“Any person who generated such a controversy, the appointing authorities should be careful because you don’t want to appoint anybody that can raise suspicions or doubts or can lead to a loss of trust on the electoral management body,” Jega said.

Multiple controversies have greeted the nomination and screening of Onochie as commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Many claimed that Onochie is a member of the ruling APC and should never be involved in affairs of the commission in charge of the election.

However, Onochie on Thursday during her screening with the senate said she stopped being an APC member in 2019.

Ms Onochie, who said she is out of politics, described herself as “Madam Due Process.”