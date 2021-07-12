By Yinusa Ishola

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has reached out to his grieving friend, Governor Nasir El Rufai over the death of former Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Barnabas Bantex.

In a condolence message by Mr Yinka Oyebode, his Chief Press Secretary, in Ado-Ekiti, Fayemi said Bantex’s death was a great loss to the people of Kaduna State.

According to him, this is giving consideration to his contributions to the development of the State in different capacities, notable as deputy governor between 2015 and 2019.

He described the deceased as a dedicated, loyal deputy and party chieftain, whose commitment and contributions to the All Progressives Congress (APC) were quite significant.

Fayemi, who is the Chairman of, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, said Bantex was reputed for his unflinching loyalty to his boss between 2015 and 2019.

“I commiserate with the government and people of Kaduna State for this great loss. I condole with my brother, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai for losing such a dependable friend.

“It must have been shocking and heartrending to lose someone whose friendship predates politics. Meanwhile, it is on record that the late Barnabas Bantex was a patriotic Nigerian who gave his all for the development of his state.

“Losing such a rare breed politician is not only unfortunate but a major loss to the government and people of the State.

“We pray God to grant the family of the deceased and the good people of Kaduna State the fortitude to bear this great loss”, Fayemi said.

NAN