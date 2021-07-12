The Federal High Court will begin its 2021 annual vacation on 26 July, Chief Judge of the Court, Justice John Tsoho said.

The vacation would end on 17 Sept.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (d) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, the Federal High Court will proceed on its annual vacation for the year 2021 from July 26 to Sept. 17.”

Justice Tsoho said that the vacation was to enable judges have the opportunity to rest and to prepare for the challenges of the new legal year.

He noted that only the core judicial divisions would remain functional throughout the vacation.

“The litigating public will be at liberty to approach only the under-listed functional courts located nearest to them: Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

“It is essential to stress that during the vacation, only cases of extreme urgency will be attended to.”

He named the vacation judges for the three divisions as

Justices Ahmed Mohammed and Obiora Egwuatu in Abuja and Justices Tijjani Ringim and I.N Oweibo. in Lagos.

Justice S.D Pam and Justice A.T Mohammed will be available in Port Harcourt.

Justice Tsoho wished all the judges a happy vacation