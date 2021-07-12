Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian doctor with long-standing ties to South Florida has been implicated in last Wednesday’s assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Sanon, who has lived in Florida on and off for more than 20 years, is suspected of being one of the ring leaders of the hit squad that killed Moise.

Sanon is the third person of Haitian descent tied to Florida to be arrested in connection with the assassination.

Miami Herald reported that two other Florida residents arrested, James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55 have given information that the assassination was part of a plot to install Sanon as president.

Solages and Vincent reportedly gave the information to the authorities during questioning.

They said the plan wasn’t to kill Moise, but rather serve him with a 2019 arrest warrant and take him to the presidential palace, where Sanon would take his place.

In an interview Saturday, Haiti National Police Chief Leon Charles told the Herald that the plot included two Haitian-Americans and a high-profile doctor there,” but did not identify Sanon by name.

“I would say that the Haitian (doctor) recruited” the men, who in turn signed up a group of Colombian nationals for the operations, the report said.