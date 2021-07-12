By Taiwo Okanlawon

Seun Fakorede, former Commissioner of Youth and Sport in Oyo State, has narrated how he met his wife, Chioma Nwosu, a mental health advocate, and founder of OlammaCares Foundation.

The youngest commissioner in Nigeria’s history revealed this on couples’ Instagram page set up to share their love stories.

Fakorede said he met Chioma during a photoshoot session for The Future Awards Africa 2020 where they were both nominated.

He further revealed they began talking after Chioma sent him a congratulatory message as they both won at their categories of the award.

He wrote; “How I Met Your Mother – The Fakoredes Version.

“@TheSeunFakorede was nominated for The Future Awards Africa 2020 for Governance while @ChiomaFakorede was nominated for The Future Awards Africa 2020 for Health and Wellness.

“They were both invited for a photoshoot for this award. As fate would have it, they put them to seat beside each other. They never spoke on this day but Seun saw what he liked.

“Chioma followed Seun on social media after the event and he followed back. Some days after, the award was announced and they both emerged winners of their respective categories.

“Chioma DM’ed Seun to congratulate him and to later speak to him on a project she was working on. He dropped his contact and a few days after she texted him and he called back.

“They spoke and maybe flirted a little. Seun revealed that he wasn’t married yet because he was looking for the ‘Michelle to his Obama’ (see lines 😊). This was when he told his mates ‘I think I’ve found my wife’.

“Seun applied pressure and the rest is history!”

Chioma Nwosu is a mental health and positive psychology advocate, speaker and founder of OlammaCares Foundation; an NGO focused on promoting the social acceptance of mental illness by building public awareness and empathy while providing support for people living with mental illness.

Through her NGO she has impacted over 4000 lives since its inception, through outreaches and intervention programs. She has also received training in Applied Behaviour Analysis and is a trained ABA tutor.

Seun Fakorede, who is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, made headlines in August 2019 when he was nominated at age 27 by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Mr Makinde and other members of the state executive council were present at the wedding.