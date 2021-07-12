By Victor Adeoti

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has congratulated his Deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, on his 56th birthday, describing him as a loyal, forthright and committed lieutenant.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Monday in Osogbo.

He said that his deputy had remained unshaken and unflinching in his resolve to be part of a better Osun.

“On behalf of myself, my family, the government and good people of Osun, I felicitate you, my brother and dear friend, the unassuming and humble deputy governor, Mr Benedict Alabi, on the occasion of your 56th birthday.

“For close to three years that we have partnered to build the Osun of our dreams, which we all will be proud of, you have remained unshaken and unflinching.

“Working together has been a wonderful experience,” he remarked.

Oyetola commended what he called Alabi’s political sagacity, forthrightness, humility, immutable leadership quality, loyalty, insight, commitment and service to the people of the state.

“As you are a year older today, it is my prayer that God will continue to grant you the needed wisdom, strength and long life in service to Him, the people of Osun and humanity at large,” the governor said.

NAN