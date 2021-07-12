By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, popularly known as Patoranking on Sunday night paid tribute to music legend, Sound Sultan at Nigerian Idol finale.

Patoranking performed ‘Celebrate Me’ on stage before the announcement of the winner.

‘Celebrate Me’ video was the last post made by Jagbajantis crooner on his Instagram page before his death.

After his performance, Patoranking said: “I don’t know why the good ones have to go..Sound Sultan we love you!”

Sound Sultan whose death was announced on Sunday was buried same day, according to Islamic rites in New Jersey, United States.