Police dismiss trending Chidinma video on Ataga Super TV CEO

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday dismissed a trending video of Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder of the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, in which she made a u-turn, denying killing Ataga.

In the video, Ojukwu said she did not did not kill Ataga as she earlier claimed when she was paraded by the police.

Ojukwu, who is in detention released an eight minute video, well dressed and polished, as she recanted all she said earlier when she alleged she stabbed Ataga to death.

Ojukwu was paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu on June 24, 2021y at the Police Command in connection with the murder of Ataga.

Ataga was stabbed to death on June 15, 2021 at an apartment in Lekki Area of Lagos State.

In her narration before newsmen, she and Ataga were in the lodge smoking and that he was trying to make advances on her when she was tired and that he became violent about it, but allowed him have his way on her.

She added that towards afternoon, he ordered roofies and that they both took them and ate food, which made him to become high.

Ojukwu had added: “I was still not happy with the first one that we had, so, I was staying on my own, smoking and drinking. He, too, was on his own.

“He came to me and I was like I am not happy with what he did. I was like, ‘You don’t help me, you don’t assist me with anything, you are just playing with me around’. He was like, ‘Take my ATM and withdraw what you want’.”

According to her, Ataga later became violent trying to get to her but that she was resisting and defending herself.

She said at some point, he hit her head on the wall and that she also retaliated, adding that at some point, he was chasing her around the kitchen cabinet.

“I took a knife and stabbed his neck. I approached the door and he followed me. I stabbed him twice on the neck side. I threw the knife to the bed and he was going for it but I also went for it. He dragged the knife with me and it broke and he fell on the floor,” she had narrated.

But in the new viral video released, Ojukwu said Ataga was already killed before she got to the apartment and that she met him dead and did not know who killed him.

She painted a picture of coming into the apartment and meeting Ataga in pool of his blood and that it looked as if someone broke in to kill her.

Ojukwu said he saw him on the floor and did not know what to do and that she took her things and his things and went away.

“I never had anything to do with his death, I don’t know who might have come into the apartment, definitely, somebody did that, but I don’t know who that person is, I don’t what happened when I left to buy the food, I don’t know,” she said.

But spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command, Muyiwa Adejobi said the interview was an old one and should be dismissed.

He said whatever was said in the video would not change the facts the police had gathered on Ojukwu as the prime suspect in the murder of Ataga.

Muyiwa even said it was fake news, but with information contained in the video, it was shot after the parade of Ojukwu by the police.

The question is who conducted the interview when the girl is in detention? How come Ojukwu was corporately dressed in the interview? What is fishing? What kind of conspiracy is going on?