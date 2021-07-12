By Abankula

Cristiano Ronaldo added to his Euro 2020 legacy by beating England stars Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling to the Golden Boot award.

The Juventus superstar, with five goals, remained at the summit of the goal-scoring heroics despite Portugal’s early elimination.

Italian keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was named the Player of the Tournament, the first keeper to get the title.

Italy hero Leonardo Bonucci won Heinekens Star of the Match!

And England keeper Jordan Pickford picked the EURO 2020 Golden Glove Award.

Ronaldo crashed out of the competition during the round-of-16 following his country’s 1-0 loss to Belgium.

The 35 year-old forward netted as many as Patrik Schick, who made one more appearance as the Czech Republic reached the quarterfinals.

However, Ronaldo also boasts an assist and led the Golden Boot charts due to UEFA’s criteria in handing out the award.

Four of CR7’s goals at Euro 2020 came from the penalty spot with his sole effort from open-play coming in the 4-2 defeat to Germany.

Ronaldo has thus become the first player ever in the history of football to finish top scorer in the Champions League, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Euros.