By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nigerian legendary singer, Lanre Fasasi, better known as Sound Sultan has been buried according to Islamic rites in the United States.

He was buried at Masjid Al Aman Cemetary, New Jersey in the United States.

The singer’s family had earlier broken the news that Sound Sultan had passed away due to throat cancer (angioimmunoblastic T-Cell lymphoma) in the USA.

He was aged 44.

Singer Lamboginny did an Instagram live showing the burial ceremony of the late musician.

The family of the late singer, his friends, and singer Olamide were spotted at the funeral.

The singer’s wife, Farida at a point, fell on her knees and broke down while calling her late husband’s name. Farida was also spotted laying on her late husband’s coffin before it was finally put in the ground.