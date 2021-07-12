Michael Adeshina

President Muhammadu Buhari said Nigerian singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, lived an exemplary life.

Buhari stated this on Monday while extending his heartfelt condolences to the Fasasi family over the death of Sound Sultan.

The President noted that his death was not only a loss to the Nigerian music industry, but to the country as a whole.

He said: “As a celebrated rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, he lived an exemplary life, achieved several milestones in his career and contributed greatly to the development of the Nigerian music and entertainment industry through his artistic genius, creativity, and talent, which has inspired many young Nigerians in the industry.”

Buhari added that Sound Sultan was kind, generous, and deeply passionate about issues in the country.

He said this reflected in his music and art.

Buhari added that “as an avid basketball fan, he (Sound Sultan) made telling contributions to the development of local basketball in the country.”

Buhari, however, prayed for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed and divine peace and comfort for the family, friends, and associates.