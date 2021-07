By Nimot Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Fasasi family and the Nigerian entertainment industry on the passage of Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan.

Recall that Sultan died on Sunday at age 44 and was buried in the United States of America in accordance with Islamic injunctions.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, expressed shock over the death of the singer, saying Fasasi’s demise was painful and a great loss to the deceased family, the Nigerian music industry and the country as a whole.

The Governor urged the deceased family, friends, associates, fans and entertainment practitioners to take the death of Sound Sultan as an act of God.

“Sound Sultan’s death is painful. He was a bundle of talents, who used his God-given gift to advance the course of mankind.

”His music, artistry and interest in sports were all donated at every point for the development of humanity.”

“No doubt the death of a loved one is usually painful because it is irreparable but we must always take solace in God especially if the deceased had lived a good and fulfilled life, just like the late Olanrewaju Fasasi, who was a celebrated singer, comedian, rapper, songwriter and actor during his lifetime.

“He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fans and the Nigerian entertainment industry as one of the pacesetters of modern hip hop music in Nigeria.

“Sultan who was notable for using his music to speak against poverty, corruption, bad governance and societal ills in Nigeria, has left a vacuum that would take some time to be filled”.

“I sympathise with Sound Sultan’s widow, children, siblings, family, fans and colleagues. I pray that God will grant the late Olanrewaju Fasasi eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”