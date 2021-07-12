By Paul Iyoghojie

A suspected fake female Surveyor, Olaide Olukanni, 34, has been re-arrested and re-arraigned for impersonagion and forgery at the Ogba Magistrate’s Court 4, Ikeja, Lagos.

Olukanni was first arrested and arraigned by the police at the Area ‘G’ Command, Ikeja, Lagos and charged before the Ogba Magistrate’s Court 4, Ikeja, Lagos, for allegedly impersonating her employer, Surveyor Abiodun Esan and forged his signature.

She was first charged before the Court in February, 2021 on a three-count charge of impersonation and forgery punishable under sections 78(b) 365 (1) and (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

She was granted bail by Chief Magistrate, E. kubeinje.

Police alleged that Olukanni was re-arrested following fresh petition from three complainants which led to the arrest of her alleged accomplice, Sikiru Lawal.

Olukanni, a Deacon and resident of 11, Mokore Street, Warewa, Ogun State and Sikiru Lawal, 39, were charged before the same Ogba Magistrate’s Court 4 on a six-court charge of impersonation, forgery and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Police Counsel, Bisi Ogunleye informed the Court in the charge marked MIR /D / 2021 that the defendants committed the latest offence in May, 2019 at Koyode Street, Ogba, and in November, 2020 at Oke-Ira, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ogunleye told the Court that the two defendants impersonated the complainant, Surveyor Abiodun Esan, forged his signature, his seal and survey plan and used it to process fake survey plans for numerous clients and in the process collected the sum of N120, 000 from one Tunde Oyediran under false pretence.

He further told the Court that the defendants also falsely represented themselves as Surveyor Abiodun Esan to one Azeez Olasupo with intent to defraud him and also forged the signature of a Surveyor S.W Fatoye.

Ogunleye said the offences, the defendants committed were punishable under sections 411, 365 (1), 380 (11) 168 (1) and 314 (1) of the criminal Law 11, volume 44 Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however pleaded not guilty to the charges and Chief Magistrate, E. Kubeinje granted them bail in the sum of N200, 000 each with two sureties each, one of who must own a property within the Court’s jurisdiction.

Kubeinje adjourned the case till 4 August, 2021 for mention and ordered that the defendants be kept at the Area G, Police Command, Ogba, Ikeja, till they perfected their bail conditions in compliance to COVID- 19 directives.