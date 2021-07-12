By Nimot Sulaimon

The Oyo State Government, on Monday, donated some equipment to the Biorepository Laboratory of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Ayoola Adebisi, the equipment include a biosafety cabinet and thermocycler.

Speaking during the presentation of the repository equipment, the permanent secretary explained that the donation was borne out of the promise made by Governor ‘Seyi Makinde to improve the healthcare system.

He added that the repository equipment will go a long way in assisting the teaching hospital to test more COVID-19 samples.

“We are here in fulfilment of His Excellency, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde’s promise to fight Covid-19 pandemic by donating equipment worth millions of naira to Biorepository Laboratory at College of Medicine, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State.

“So, therefore, we presented a biosafety cabinet as well as repository equipment. As we all know what is ongoing about COVID-19 testing. The equipment we have donated will go a long way in assisting the hospital to get more samples to be tested.

“This will help in the area of more testing. And those people that are affected by the disease will be taken care of either at the isolation centre, our dedicated Infectious Disease Centre at Olodo or some other places.”

In her remarks, the Provost of College of Medicine, Mrs Omigbodun Olayinka Olusola, expressed delight at the donation, saying that it will help researchers and clinicians to work safely and effectively.

“I am extremely grateful and delighted that His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, in his magnanimity, donated very expensive equipment – a biosafety cabinet and thermocycler. This will help our researchers and clinicians to work safely because they are dealing with harmful organisms.

“From this, I believe a lot of goodwill come. As we all know, we have been partnering with Oyo State in the fight against COVID-19. Many of our staff members are here in the College of Medicine, the University of Ibadan and they are at the forefront.

“So, once again, we are grateful for the partnership and gift, even though we are going to use it for the benefit of the people of Oyo State.”