By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Founder, Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has revealed what he told a governor who gave him an envelope containing money.

Oyedepo spoke during his sermon on Sunday in Ogun, Southwest Nigeria.

He said in 1990, a governor gave him an envelope and that he asked him if it was his money or stolen money, because he would never partake in stolen money.

“One lady came from Switzerland many years ago, we were in Kaduna, I have told you that story before. She was cumbered with troubles and said, “Sir, please pray for me and I will give you an offering.”

“When I pounced on her, she froze. I said, “if you are not blind, you will know I am richer than you.” 1987

“A governor gave me an envelope here 1990. I said, “I hope it is your money”: you will find it in my various documents. He puts his name there, he said, “Sir, it is my money.”

“Not that I opened it and it was small. How dare you? Give me something! To do what with it? Operating in the reality of your future. You are not begging issues. I can’t partake of your stolen stuff. Glory to God,” he said as captured by Church Gist.

According to Oyedepo, “Many people have been blessing this Church that are not partakers of such money and the only way to keep seeing that happen is to tie yourself with God and then you find favour from God flowing in your direction.”