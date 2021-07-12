By Yakubu Uba

Governor Babagana Zulum says his administration has approved land for the Ruga project in Borno state, under the National Livestock Development Plan (NLDP).

This, he said when he visited the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Sabo Nanono in Abuja, according to a press statement.

It read, in part, “Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Monday visited the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alh. Mohammad Sabo Nanono in Abuja, towards domesticating the Federal Government’s programme on ranching otherwise known as ‘Ruga’ project.

“Zulum informed the Minister that he had already approved the land for the Ruga project under the National Livestock Development Plan.

“The Governor explained that, in addition to the ongoing ranching project sited in the central part of Borno, the State was in another collaborative project that will be extended to southern and northern parts of the State”, Gusau said.

In the meantime, officials from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture are being expected in Borno on an assessment visit for the commencement of some projects in the agricultural sector.

NAN