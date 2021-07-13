Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has congratulated Professor Wole Soyinka on his 87th birthday anniversary.

Abiodun, in his birthday message on Tuesday, said Soyinka was able to conquer the world with his works of art.

The Governor said heavens, on July 13, 1935, bestowed on Ogun, Nigeria and Africa, the rarest breed of humankind.

Abiodun boasted that only Ogun State could lay claim to the kind of enigma in the Nobel laureate.

“On July 13, 1935, the heavens bestowed on Ogun State, Nigeria and Africa as a whole, the rarest breed of humankind.

“From being the conscience of the Nation, you conquered the world as a playwright, poet, essayist and public intellectual.

“At 87, we proudly celebrate an enigma whose kind only Ogun State has the privilege of laying claim to. Congratulations, Prof,” he said.