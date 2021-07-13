By Taiwo Okanlawon

Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has told Nigerian youths that no one will hand over power to them on a platter of gold, challenging them to strive and fight harder for it.

According to Akeredolu, the youths can achieve any potential if they remained focused and work towards the desired goal.

The governor stated this during the round-table discussion organized by the APC Ondo State Progressives Youth Stakeholders (ODPYS), at the International Cultural and Event Centre, The Dome, Akure, the state capital.

Akeredolu stated that there must be a paradigm shift in the country towards preparing and nurturing the youths for leadership roles.

The governor frowned at the politics devoid of ideology being played in the country, insisting that those in positions of authority must exhibit leadership traits which the youth can emulate.

The governor also advocated that women deserved to be allowed to occupy strategic roles within party structures and governance, stressing that the youths can achieve any potential if they remained focused and work towards the desired goal.