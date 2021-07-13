As the world continues its relentless drive to interconnectedness, the effects on our contemporary understanding of citizenship, nationality, and business investment are fast-changing to mirror a global framework where travel is super-fast and more people desire to try their hands at new things far away from where they were born. This has led to the rise of a new class of multinationals known as CRBI (citizenship and residence by investment) corporations, helping to facilitate this new taxonomy between private individuals, governments, and businesses.

One of the most accomplished CRBI corporations is Damacorp, a company led by French-born investor, Alexandre de Damas, after years of working in the intricate financial sector of Europe. Alexandre worked in the Hedge Funds division of Banque Privee Edmond de Rothschild in Geneva before becoming a commodities trader in the shipping derivatives and oil desk of Louis Dreyfus Commodities in Geneva, gaining over 10 years of experience between both roles before deciding to strike out on his own.

“I have more than 10 years of experience in the private wealth industry and finance, it was a natural continuation of my goal to mix personal relationships of high calibre with the financial and investment world,” he says. The continuation he describes is a multi-million company that is using cutting edge technology to match governments and prospective investors, ultimately working to develop the next investment programs in countries with high potential.

With the success of these companies, Damas’ eyes are already on the landscape of the future, keenly noting the world’s gradual switch from fiat currency to the freedom of cryptocurrency. In keeping with his innovative streak, he has diversified his holdings to include cryptocurrency. Mr de Damas and his partners in the Quantum FinTech Group were amongst the pioneers of the Formula 1/crypto series of deals by sponsoring AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly for the 2021 F1 season with both the hedge fund, cryptocurrency/blockchain Fantom. He is currently working on implementing the next-generation blockchain applications for the CRBI industry.