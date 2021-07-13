By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth has welcomed another baby with his wife, Elsie.

The top comedian and film producer announced the big news on his social media on Tuesday, which is his wife’s birthday.

“Happy birthday darling dearest @elsieokpocha I am so blessed to have an amazon for a wife. Here’s wishing you the very best things in life….which starts from me,” he wrote.

“P.S: Thanks for updating my fatherhood licence a month ago, I am now upgraded to version 4. P.S.2: You’re beautiful AF!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Elsie also took to her Instagram page where she shared the good news. However, she revealed she had three miscarriages before welcoming her third child.

“I prayed for this, Endlessly I craved for it desperately(yea even after 2 kids, lol) And after 3 Miscarriages…. God said it was time….his perfect time!!! It’s A NEW CHAPTER!!!!!!,” she wrote.

This is Basketmouth’s fourth child but has three children with his wife.