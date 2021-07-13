By Abankula

Brenda Ataga, wife of the slain Super TV CEO has demanded N1 Billion as compensation from a blogger for libellous and malicious report.

Brenda, also, asked the online platform, Naijaloaded to pull down the report from the website and retract the report.

The retraction must be through the medium and other online news outlets.

Her lawyer, Chief Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwan (SAN) made these demands in a letter to the Managing Director of the online medium, Mr. Makinde Azeez.

Brenda’s husband, Michael Usifo Ataga was found on 17 June murdered at a Lekki Phase 1 apartment.

The police in Lagos are holding a prime suspect, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, a student of Mass Communication at University of Lagos.

Naijaloaded in a report on 26 June accused Brenda of the murder, citing her relationship with the suspect through Brenda’s boyfriend.

Brenda’s lawyer described the report as callous, malicious and a mindless attack on the personality of their client.

The lawyer stated that the publication described his client as a conniving criminal that was part of the plans that killed her husband, father of her children, a most heinous cunning act.

Uwensuyi-Edosomwan described the report as false for labelling Mrs Ataga as a loose woman and a flirt, carrying on extra marital affairs with another Mr. Izu.

On the contrary, Brenda is a wife, mother and highly placed official of the Nigerian government.

Uwensuyi-Edosomwan demanded that the story be immediately pulled down.

He also demanded a total retraction of the offending story, to be carried by the platform and other online news outlets.