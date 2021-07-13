2021","focal_length":"135","iso":"5000","shutter_speed":"0.004","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES NAT SECURITY SUMMIT REPORT 2" data-image-description="" data-medium-file="https://i0.wp.com/cdn.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/PRESIDENT-BUHARI-RECEIVES-NAT-SECURITY-SUMMIT-REPORT-2-1-scaled.jpg?fit=800%2C549&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://cdn.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/PRESIDENT-BUHARI-RECEIVES-NAT-SECURITY-SUMMIT-REPORT-2-1-490x336.jpg" loading="lazy" src="https://i0.wp.com/cdn.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/PRESIDENT-BUHARI-RECEIVES-NAT-SECURITY-SUMMIT-REPORT-2-1-scaled.jpg?fit=800%2C549&ssl=1" alt="President Muhammadu Buhari receives the Report from the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila " width="800" height="549" class="size-full wp-image-733581" srcset="https://cdn.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/PRESIDENT-BUHARI-RECEIVES-NAT-SECURITY-SUMMIT-REPORT-2-1-490x336.jpg 490w, https://cdn.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/PRESIDENT-BUHARI-RECEIVES-NAT-SECURITY-SUMMIT-REPORT-2-1-75x50.jpg 75w, https://cdn.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/PRESIDENT-BUHARI-RECEIVES-NAT-SECURITY-SUMMIT-REPORT-2-1-768x527.jpg 768w, https://cdn.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/PRESIDENT-BUHARI-RECEIVES-NAT-SECURITY-SUMMIT-REPORT-2-1-1536x1054.jpg 1536w, https://cdn.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/PRESIDENT-BUHARI-RECEIVES-NAT-SECURITY-SUMMIT-REPORT-2-1-2048x1406.jpg 2048w, https://i0.wp.com/cdn.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/PRESIDENT-BUHARI-RECEIVES-NAT-SECURITY-SUMMIT-REPORT-2-1-scaled.jpg?fit=800%2C549&ssl=1 800w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px" data-recalc-dims="1" /> 2021","focal_length":"135","iso":"5000","shutter_speed":"0.004","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES NAT SECURITY SUMMIT REPORT 2" data-image-description="" data-medium-file="https://i0.wp.com/cdn.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/PRESIDENT-BUHARI-RECEIVES-NAT-SECURITY-SUMMIT-REPORT-2-1-scaled.jpg?fit=800%2C549&ssl=1" data-large-file="https://cdn.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/PRESIDENT-BUHARI-RECEIVES-NAT-SECURITY-SUMMIT-REPORT-2-1-490x336.jpg" loading="lazy" src="https://i0.wp.com/cdn.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/PRESIDENT-BUHARI-RECEIVES-NAT-SECURITY-SUMMIT-REPORT-2-1-scaled.jpg?fit=800%2C549&ssl=1" alt="President Muhammadu Buhari receives the Report from the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila " width="800" height="549" class="size-full wp-image-733581" srcset="https://cdn.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/PRESIDENT-BUHARI-RECEIVES-NAT-SECURITY-SUMMIT-REPORT-2-1-490x336.jpg 490w, https://cdn.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/PRESIDENT-BUHARI-RECEIVES-NAT-SECURITY-SUMMIT-REPORT-2-1-75x50.jpg 75w, https://cdn.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/PRESIDENT-BUHARI-RECEIVES-NAT-SECURITY-SUMMIT-REPORT-2-1-768x527.jpg 768w, https://cdn.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/PRESIDENT-BUHARI-RECEIVES-NAT-SECURITY-SUMMIT-REPORT-2-1-1536x1054.jpg 1536w, https://cdn.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/PRESIDENT-BUHARI-RECEIVES-NAT-SECURITY-SUMMIT-REPORT-2-1-2048x1406.jpg 2048w, https://i0.wp.com/cdn.pmnewsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/PRESIDENT-BUHARI-RECEIVES-NAT-SECURITY-SUMMIT-REPORT-2-1-scaled.jpg?fit=800%2C549&ssl=1 800w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px" data-recalc-dims="1" />

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received the Report of the National Security Summit from Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

He commended the 9th National Assembly for its cooperation with the Executive.

The president said he tried very hard to get the cooperation of the 8th Assembly to do same for the sake of the country.

“I didn’t succeed much. But time has proved me right”.