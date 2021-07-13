American rapper Cardi B on Monday became the 29th elite of Instagram with more than 100 million followers.

“Wow 100 million followers? Let me ask each follower to donate a dollar !! Ya won’t see me again”,she joked about the milestone on Twitter.

She is now the second female rapper, after Rihanna to reach this milestone and the fastest to ever cross this mark.

She has now also become 9th most followed musician overall.

For Cardi B, her Instagram milestone turned out to be a double celebration as she almost marked the third birthday of her daughter Kulture.

This she did with exceptionally lavish party and a controversial gift of $150K necklace that got knocks on the social media.

In a now deleted post on Twitter, she fired back:

“When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner? My baby is overly spoiled wit toys & super educated. If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids.”

At the top of Instagram most followed accounts is Instagram itself with over 400 million followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo stands out as the most followed celebrity with 312M fans.

In the top 10 with Ronaldo are: Dwaynne Johnson the Rock (253M), Ariana Grande(251M), Kylie Jenner(246M) and Selena Gomez(241M).

Others are Kim Kardashian 233M, Lionel Messi 230M, Beyonce 191M and Justin Bieber 181M and Kendal Jenner 173M.

Other musicians in the Instagram elite with more than 100million followers are: Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus.

The rest are Katy Perry, Zendaya and Demi Lovato.