By Taiwo Okanlawon

‘Blood of Enogie’ director, Charles Uwagbai has unveiled the official trailer for his latest production, a feature film titled ‘Charlie Charlie’.

The new trailer debuts days to the film’s anticipated theatrical release confirmed for July 16, 2021.

Starring Nigerian and Ghanaian actors Omoni Oboli, Monica Swaida, Mary Remmy Njoku, Alexx Ekubo, Chioma Akpotha, Etinosa Idemudia, and Prince David Osei, the action thriller explores migration, money laundering and trafficking.

Shot in Lagos, Ghana and Europe, the film follows the story of two men; Charles Obinna, a Nigerian cartel member and Kofi Badu a.k.a. Charlie, an innocent Ghanaian, who unfortunately shares a striking resemblance to Charles.

Kofi is accidentally caught in the web of human trafficking and money laundering operations running from Nigeria through Ghana, Morocco to Europe. Their mistaken identity puts a dent in the cartel business, causing the cartel loss of money.

Speaking at the film’s exclusive screening at the PEFTI Film Institute, Uwagbai who doubles as producer alongside Monica Swaida, revealed that he hoped to sensitize the audience on the dangers of seeking greener pastures abroad.

”Charlie Charlie is a film about money laundering, human trafficking and the people involved in it. A lot of people just wake up and say they’re going abroad without getting the full details of things to expect while on the road,” Uwagbai said.

“The human trafficking industry is quite huge and widespread and every voice against it is a step in the right direction. It’s meant to make an impact, even if it means educating people out there that it’s dangerous going this way. The movie is a comedy, thriller and an action drama too.”

Watch the trailer: