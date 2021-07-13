By Taiwo Okanlawon

Mozambique artist DJ Tàrico had dropped the official video for his “Yaba Buluku” remix with Grammy award-winner Burna Boy alongside Nelson Tivane and Preck.

The remix of the sought-after Amapiano single ‘Yaba Buluku’, which is one of the biggest collaborations on the African continent right now, was released two weeks ago.

The song was produced by DJ Tarico, while the video was directed The Aliens.

According to the song’s author, DJ Tàrico: “The collaboration with Burna Boy is very amazing and will bear a lot of results for us. It will leverage our career to the highest level and we will do our utmost best to maintain this level that Geobek Records has brought to us.

DJ Tàrico added that “It was motivational for us to work even harder for Mozambican culture, bearing in mind that it’s not easy to work in the Mozambican market. Geobek came like a God, right when we aspired to internationalize Mozambican music and our image, so we feel very honoured that he believed in us.”

Released back in 2020 as Mozambique’s response to “John Vuli Gate” by Mapara A Jazz, “Yaba Buluku” came off DJ Tàrico’s sophomore album “Moz Piano Vol. 2” and quickly became one of Amapiano’s poster songs following its viral spread on Tik-Tok; which steered in close to 38 million views for all tags that bore its name.

Beyond the Yaba Buluku Boys and Burna Boy, however, lies a cameo from Poco Lee.

The famed dance influencer can be seen amid the nighttime frolics, revving hype behind the ‘Twice As Tall’ artist in bursts that read: “Odogwu you bad!”

You can play the video below;