First City Monument Bank, FCMB Limited has confirmed the appointment of Yemisi Edun as the substantive managing director of the bank.

Her appointment followed the end of service of the bank’s former Managing Director, Adam Nuru.



In a statement, the Board said it reviewed media allegations made in late 2020 against Nuru.

However, it said it did not establish any contravention of its policies.

The Board of Directors of FCMB thanks Mr Nuru for his years of dedicated service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

Edun was first appointed in January to hold forte for Adam Nuru.

Edun was the former Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the bank.

She began her career with Akintola Williams Deloitte (member firm of Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu) in 1987, with main focus in Corporate Finance activities.

She was also involved in audit of Banks and Other Financial Institutions.

Edun joined FCMB in 2000 as Divisional Head of Internal Audit and Control before assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Bank.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife and a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a Certified Financial Analyst, CFA Charter holder.

Edun is also an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers; an Associate Member of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; a Member of Information Systems Audit and Control, U.S.A; and a Certified Information Systems Auditor.