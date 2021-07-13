Flood triggered by days of heavy rains has washed away corpses at Low Cost Cemetery and destroyed buildings in Gashua, Yobe state.

Alhaji Kaku Bulama-Bukar, Gashua Local Government Council Community Development Officer said the downpour began on July 9.

The resulting flood exposed corpses in the cemetery.

The Daily Trust said no fewer than 650 graves were compromised by the flood.

Bulama-Bukar said: “We have experienced heavy rain accompanied by wild-wind in Gashua town since Friday.

“As we speak, many buildings are destroyed and our cemetery is submerged.

“Some graves are even exposed and some people had to be evacuated from their houses to save their lives.”

The officer said the council was taking an inventory of the individuals and houses affected by the disaster.

“As soon as we conclude assessing the damage and the people affected by it, we will present our report to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the council for action.

“I can assure you that relief material and other forms of support will be provided to the affected persons,” he said.