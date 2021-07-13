Matches in the Round of 16 in the 2021 Aiteo FA Cup competition will be be played tomorrow with all eyes on Gateway United FC.

Gateway surprised book makers last week when they knocked out NPFL leaders Akwa United Football Club of Uyo.

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Wikki Tourists in Enugu, Gateway FC coach Akeem Busari has been talking tough, to cause shivers in their opponents.

Can the Abeokuta based club replicate their form and again beat Wikki Tourists?

It will be one riveting match out of the eight matches lined up tomorrow.

In other matches, Kano Pillars are scheduled to meet Kebbi United in Minna, while Green Berets will entertain Sunshine Stars of Akure in Abuja.

Here are the other pairings:

Kaduna —- Katsina United vs Gombe United

Makurdi —- Abia Warriors vs Niger Tornadoes

Lokoja —- Plateau United vs Nasarawa United

Aba —- Heartland FC vs Rivers United

Owerri —- Bayelsa United vs Lobi Stars