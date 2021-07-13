Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Monday visited the minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alh. Mohammad Sabo Nanono in Abuja, towards domesticating the Federal Government’s programme on ranching otherwise known as ‘Ruga’ project.

Zulum informed the Minister that he had already approved the allocation of land in Borno for the ruga project that is under the National Livestock Development Plan.

Zulum explained that, in addition to the ongoing ranching project (ruga) sited in the central part of Borno, the State was in another collaborative project that will be extended to the southern and northern parts of the State.

Officials from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture are expected to arrive in Maiduguri on an assessment for the commencement of other projects.

In his remarks, the Minister commended Governor Zulum for his foresight and his efforts so far, while making assurances for the completion of the ongoing work.

The Minister also expressed gratitude to the Governor for the visit.

Governor Zulum was accompanied by the Commissioner of Animal and Fisheries, Hon. Modu Walama, Special Adviser on Animal Resources, Tijjani Goni Modu, and the Borno State coordinator for ruga, Hon. Musa Inuwa Kubo.