The Lagos State Government on Tuesday charged directors in government parastatals on effective and efficient service delivery to the people of the state.

Special Adviser, Parastatals Monitoring Office, PMO, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, gave the charge at the opening of a one-day worksheet for Directors of Administration and Human Resources on performance improvement at workplace, held at the State Treasury Office Resource Centre, CBD, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ayantayo maintained that it is the determination of the present administration to make Parastatals in Lagos State the best in Nigeria in terms of service delivery.

He said to achieve the desired aims and objectives, the agency decided to focus on the training and retraining of the workforce of the Parastatals level.

“Looking at the Parastatals Monitoring Office under this administration, the emphasis has been on development of templates that would enhance effective and and efficient service delivery at the Parastatals level. To achieve this, the training and retraining of the workforce have been the focus of our office, hence the reason for all of us to be here”, Ayantayo said.

The Special Adviser said as top managers at various duty posts, they must have realized the positive disposition of the present administration to the exposure of the entire workforce in the state to contemporary management approaches so as to enhance employee productivity.

“It is no overstatement to say that as Parastatals, you have a key role to play in the actualization of the THEMES agenda of the present administration. Your assignments,therefore, call for equipping you with the desired knowledge and skills that would enable you to identify performance issues in your Parastatals and implementing suitable solutions to resolve such issues, This way, you can enhance the overall performance of your organization in terms of improving efficiency and increasing output”, Ayantayo said.

He averred that as individuals, it is imperative they free up their inner resources, promote winning ideas, think of what they were doing that did not work and what they needed to do differently to achieve a high standard of performance.

“Let me say here that Mr. Governor is keeping tabs on our activities and he will not accept anything short of good performance from all of us. Therefore, we we need to examine ourselves and change our thoughts, assumptions and emotions that may impede effective discharge of our duties”, Ayantayo said.

Ayantayo, however, enjoined all participants to participate effectively in all the sessions and apply the derivable from the exercise to achieve better performance of the Parastatals.

Professor Banji Fajonyomi of the Public Administration Department, Lagos State University (LASU) and Mr Kolawole Solaja, Director Training and Programmes, Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC), took the participants through ‘Key Performance Indicators”, as applicable to Parastatals with set objectives and ‘Application of Public Service Rules in Ease of Doing Business’ respectively.