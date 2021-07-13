Agency Reports

Lagos continues to serve as the epicentre of a new wave of COVID-19 as it logged 153 cases in two days.

The state almost accounted for the total of 161 cases announced by NCDC today.

Federal Capital Territory of Abuja reported four cases and Gombe two.

Oyo and Rivers reported a case each.

“Today’s report includes 74 cases from Lagos State reported on the July, 11″, NCDC said.

“Four states with zero cases reported are: Ekiti, Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Ogun,”

The cumulative infections in Nigeria have now risen to 168, 713, with 164, 476 discharged.

The discharged included the 37 recorded on 12 July.

NCDC said the death toll remains unchanged at 2,124.

Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday expressed concern over the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

He warned of fines or even imprisonment for those who break rules to contain the virus.

“From the beginning of July, we started to experience a steep increase in the number of daily confirmed cases, with the test positivity rate going from 1.1% at the end of June 2021 to its current rate of 6.6% as at 8th of July 2021,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“The rapid increase within a week gives great cause for concern.”

So far, Lagos state has confirmed 60,519 cases since the outbreak began – nearly 36% of the country’s total.