Malaysia hit an all-high new record for daily Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with 11,079 cases, reported as at noon.

According to New Straits Times, the figure is the highest ever recorded in the country.

It also marks the first time that the number of daily cases breached the 10,000 mark.

Malaysia saw 9,353 new daily infections on July 10 this year, its previous record of highest daily cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor alone recorded 5,263 new cases, a jump from yesterday’s 4308.

“From the new cases, 27 were imported involving 15 Malaysians and 12 foreigners, with 11,052 cases were local infections from 9,143 Malaysians (82.7 per cent) and 1,909 foreigners (17.3 per cent).

“There are currently 96,236 active cases in the country,” he said during a Press conference today.

Kuala Lumpur also recorded a huge jump in cases with 1,521 new infections, compared to 609 yesterday.