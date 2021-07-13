NDLEA busts drug cartels in three states, recovers 843kg skunk, cocaine

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have busted three major interstate drug cartels supplying illicit substances to some states in the North and recovered skunk and cocaine weighing over 843 kilograms from them.

The operatives also arrested seven of the drug kingpins behind the syndicates in separate raids carried out in Kogi, Nasarawa and Benue states.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi in a statement on Tuesday said in a bid to evade the frequent road interdiction efforts by officers of the Kogi state command of the Agency, a cartel led by one Augustine Emmanuel, 45, opted to move its consignments through the waterways between Edo and Kogi states.

He said they were however intercepted on Monday 12th July, 2021 at a Jetty in Idah, Kogi State, where a Toyota Avalon car with registration number: Lagos SMK 345 CG, loaded with 487kg of cannabis and ferried across the waterways from Agenebode, Edo State to the Jetty in Idah, was seized and the syndicate leader arrested.