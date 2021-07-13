By Abankula

The International Human Rights Commission(IHRC) based in Geneva has absolved Kenya of any blame in the kidnap of Nnamdi Kanu and repatriation to Nigeria.

IHRC said there was no violation of Nnamdi Kanu’s human rights.

The agency said it received no fewer than 25 petitions from individuals and groups worldwide in respect of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Most of the petitions, which came from Nigeria urged it to conduct an independent inquiry into human rights violations and possible breaches to established international and regional diplomatic protocols.

In a statement which was signed by the IHRC’s Special Envoy for Africa Region, Evans M. Mutavi, and International President for Kenya, IHRC said that it accordingly, conducted an independent investigation into the matter.

It said it found no violation of Nnamdi Kanu’s human rights in the events leading to his re-arrest and repatriation to Nigeria.

“The IHRC is committed to safeguarding the rights of citizens across the globe in line with the organisation’s core mandate,” the agency said.

“The commission upon investigation is unable to establish a case of human rights violation of Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya by the special Police Forces

“The Commission is convinced that the Kenyan Government played no official role in the event that led to Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest.

“The Commission expects the Nigerian Government to follow up the trial of Nnamdi Kanu in line with the country’s laws and respect to human rights.

“The commission has resolved to monitor the trial of Nnamdi Kanu to ensure his human rights are not violated by the Nigerian Government,” the IHRC stated.

*Source Vanguard