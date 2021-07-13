Notorious drug kingpin Boogie busted in Nasarawa

A notorious drug kingpin, Muhammed Umar, who goes by the name ‘Boogie’ has been arrested in Nasarawa by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NAFDAC.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Tuesday said a team of NDLEA operatives had on Thursday 8th July raided one of the most hostile drug joints in the state capital.

He said about 356kg of cannabis and various psychotropic substances were recovered, with the arrest of four major drug dealers, including the most notorious drug kingpin in Nasarawa state called “Boogie” while his real name is Muhammed Umar.

“His drug distribution tentacles cut across Kano, Plateau, Benue and parts of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja,” he said.

According to Babafemi, curiously, some quantities of cocaine were intercepted in Benue on 8th, 9th and 13th July.

“The first dealer, John Aondosoo was arrested in Makurdi on Thursday with 28.6grams of crack cocaine and after initial interrogation, it was discovered that his supplier, Henry Ezeomah would bring more supplies in the early hours of Friday from Obosi, Anambra.

“Indeed, the supplier was arrested last Friday with 29.17grams of crack cocaine. In another raid on Tuesday, 13th July the Benue command also seized some quantities of cocaine,” he said.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) commended the Commanders, officers and men of Kogi, Nasarawa and Benue Commands of the Agency for taking the war against illicit drugs in Nigeria to the doorsteps of the cartels.

He charged them not to relent but remain resolute in their commitment to rid every community of the drug scourge.